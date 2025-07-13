Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 116 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.43. The stock has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

