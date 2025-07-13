TFR Capital LLC. Sells 385 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TFR Capital LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $427.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.22 and a 200 day moving average of $390.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $429.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

