3,584 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

