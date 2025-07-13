Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Down 2.4%
MA stock opened at $550.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.42 and a 200-day moving average of $547.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
