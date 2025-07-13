Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44. The company has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

