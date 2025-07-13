V2 Financial group LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

V2 Financial group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

