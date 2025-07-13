The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is V2 Financial group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

V2 Financial group LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.7% of V2 Financial group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $226.68 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $230.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average of $182.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

