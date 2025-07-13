Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,527 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 293,619 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.48.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

