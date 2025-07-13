Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,587 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

