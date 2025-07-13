Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 239,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,856,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $793.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $766.39 and a 200-day moving average of $800.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

