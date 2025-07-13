High Note Wealth LLC Sells 416 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of MRK opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $129.03.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.