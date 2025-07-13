iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.82 and a 200-day moving average of $584.64. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.