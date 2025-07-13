iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.82 and a 200-day moving average of $584.64. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
