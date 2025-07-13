Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

