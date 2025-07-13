Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day moving average of $209.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.