CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

