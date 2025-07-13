Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of C stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.