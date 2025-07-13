Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of C stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C
Insider Activity
In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.