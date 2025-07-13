Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.