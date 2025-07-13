Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250,660 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $2,603,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,940,464,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7,971.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,513,000 after purchasing an additional 349,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,200. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $937.12 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,008.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $959.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

