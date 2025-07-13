Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.