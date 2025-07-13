Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
