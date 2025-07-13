LRI Investments LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $60,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.1% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.9%

NVO stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

