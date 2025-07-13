New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 131,880 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $949,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

