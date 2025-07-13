3EDGE Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

