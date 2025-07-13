Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $28.58 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,905,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,796,505,000 after buying an additional 4,832,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,099,000 after buying an additional 2,637,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,419,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,597,000 after buying an additional 681,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

