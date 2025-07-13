Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

