TFR Capital LLC. Acquires 4,241 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 216,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

