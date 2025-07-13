Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,951 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $142.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

