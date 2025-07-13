Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $437.39 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $438.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.99 and a 200-day moving average of $381.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

