Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,687,000 after buying an additional 1,134,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,273,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,681,000 after buying an additional 76,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after buying an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,801,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,124,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altria Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,811,000 after buying an additional 1,323,421 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

