Woodside Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 971,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,467,000 after buying an additional 70,028 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 122,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VTV opened at $178.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

