Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 1,253 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $478.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.20 and a 200 day moving average of $411.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

