TruNorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,929 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,702.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. LM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $576.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

