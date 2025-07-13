Westmount Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 22,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE LMT opened at $467.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

