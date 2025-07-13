Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 4,231 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8%

WMB opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

