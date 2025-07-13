MQS Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $74.35 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

