Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. BlackRock makes up about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,102.63 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $996.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $971.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,132.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.