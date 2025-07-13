Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.