Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $793.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $766.39 and its 200-day moving average is $800.02.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

