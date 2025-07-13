FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $294,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MDT opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.