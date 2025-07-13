Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $244,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 329.0% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

