Berkeley Inc Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Berkeley Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Berkeley Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.