BankPlus Trust Department Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 94,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

