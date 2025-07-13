Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.12 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.13.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

