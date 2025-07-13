Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 56,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

