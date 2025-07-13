Eos Management L.P. Invests $4.72 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eos Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,553,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $435.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

