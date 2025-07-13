LRI Investments LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

LRI Investments LLC cut its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $204.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

