1,296 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $221.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

