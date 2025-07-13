Cwm LLC Has $58.72 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $58,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after buying an additional 746,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after buying an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.