TFR Capital LLC. Purchases 1,574 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $101.52 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

