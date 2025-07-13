Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

VEA stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.