TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $13,706,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 98,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.12.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE T opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

